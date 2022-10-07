Logan Thomas questionable ahead of Week 5 vs. Titans

Friday PM Update: Thomas is officially questionable to play on Sunday with a calf injury.

Washington's game status vs. Tennessee:



OUT

S Percy Butler

WR Jahan Dotson

LB Milo Eifler

RT Sam Cosmi



QUESTIONABLE

LB David Mayo

TE Logan Thomas

The Washington Commanders will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 of the NFL season. This will be a familiar matchup for new quarterback Carson Wentz who faced the Titans twice last year while with the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz and Washington head into this game with a 1-3 record, and the QB may be down a key player on offense. Tight end Logan Thomas was not seen at practice on Friday, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Fantasy football implications

This is concerning because if it is due to an injury, it’s a new one. Thomas wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, and popping up on the final injury report of the week is never a good thing. There is a chance that it could be personal reasons or an illness or something that won't affect him for Sunday, but we don't know yet.

Thomas has caught 13 of his 20 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown. If he can play and doesn't have a concerning issue, he could be started as a TE in PPR formats. If he misses the game, there isn't a need to look down the Washington depth chart for the backup tight ends. If you were banking on Thomas and he is ruled inactive, you will be looking for a TE solution on another team.