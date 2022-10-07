Tony Pollard questionable for Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Showdown in Week 5. The Cowboys have already ruled out starting quarterback Dak Prescott so Cooper Rush will be under center yet again. When it comes to the injury report, the worst day to pop up on it is Friday because that means the injury is recent, and the player has less time to recover. Backup running back Tony Pollard was added to the Dallas injury report on Friday, dealing with an illness.

There is optimism Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) will play Sunday at Rams, but he is officially listed as questionable. RB Tony Pollard (illness) is among others who are questionable. Pollard a Friday addition to injury report. pic.twitter.com/ognbkRyIxP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Pollard has become a decent fantasy football start. That momentum is likely to stop in Week 5, regardless of if he plays. The Rams' defense is giving up the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs to this point in the season. Pollard has the benefit of being used in passing situations, but I still think he should remain on your bench. If he is active and you are desperate, you could throw him in a flex spot if you're in deeper PPR leagues. If he is inactive and you still need a Cowboys running back to play behind Zeke, the elevated player would be Rico Dowdle, but he carries no fantasy value so look elsewhere.