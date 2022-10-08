Russell Wilson gets injection in shoulder after Week 5 to deal with injury

The Denver Broncos lost an ugly Thursday Night Football game to the Indianapolis Colts to open Week 5, and now find themselves facing a bigger issue than just another loss.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Following Thursday’s game, Wilson flew to Los Angeles and received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, per NFL Network. Tom Pelissero reported Wilson is dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, and first showed up on the injury report on Tuesday.

This is similar to an injury Dak Prescott dealt with during training camp last year. Prescott sat for most of that August to rest the injury, but Prescott will be pushing through the discomfort.

The Broncos have some time off after TNF and next face the Los Angeles Chargers in LA on Monday Night Football to close Week 6.