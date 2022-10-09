Giants RB Saquon Barkley questionable to return in Week 5 vs. Packers with shoulder injury

Update: Barkley did go to the locker room, so it looks like he might not come back for the rest of this game. He is officially questionable to return.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is being taken back to the locker room. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 9, 2022

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to suffered a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter of their Week 5 contest. Barkley did go to the medical tent at one point but came back to the sidelines shortly after. He did not re-enter the game. Barkley was reportedly forced into the tent by New York’s medical staff, so he may try to eventually tough this one out.

Barkley has been solid in this contest with 68 rushing yards on 12 carries, highlighted by a 40-yard scamper to set up New York’s lone touchdown. If Barkley cannot return or is limited, look for Matt Brieda to be the primary running back for the Giants to close the contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 6.5-point underdogs at plus money on the live spread. They trail the Packers 20-13 to start the fourth quarter but are driving.