Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill suffers foot injury in Week 5 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets in an AFC East battle on Sunday. The Dolphins are already down quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, who are dealing with concussions. They may be missing wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the remainder of the game as he suffered a foot injury and is questionable to return.

Injury Update | Tyreek Hill has a foot injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 9, 2022

Before he got hurt, Hill was having a solid game even with the third string QB under center. He has caught all seven of his targets for 47 yards. Miami tried to show some creativity on offense, and Hill had two carries for an additional 10 yards. As long as Hill is sidelined, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should see the uptick in targets. Miami should hope that Hill can recover as they suffered a huge loss to the Jets in a divisional game. Hill may be held out for the rest of the game just because the team doesn't really have anything to play for with little time left.