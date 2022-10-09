Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth sustains concussion in Week 5 vs. Bills

Update: The Steelers have confirmed that Pat Freiermuth has sustained a concussion and will be out for the rest of the game. This is the third concussion that he’s sustained in just two seasons and that’s a cause for concern moving forward.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has exited Sunday’s Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent head injury. The second-year tight end took a helmet-to-helmet hit after making a catch and was slow to get up. He walked off the field and into the locker room.

This is obviously a major cause for concern for the young tight end considering his history of concussions within his short stint in the league. Through four games prior to Sunday, Freiermuth caught 18 of 30 targets for 223 yards and a touchdown. Zach Gentry is Freiermuth’s backup at tight end for the Steelers, catching three targets for 42 yards prior to Week 5.