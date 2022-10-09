Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater headed to locker room in Week 5 vs. Jets

Update: Bridgewater is being evaluated for both an elbow injury and a head injury. He is questionable to return.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the locker room Sunday against the New York Jets. Bridgewater had been filling in for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who was ruled out for the game with a concussion. Bridgewater took a hard hit, and we are awaiting exactly what is getting checked out for him.

With Bridgewater sidelined, rookie 7th-round pick Skylar Thompson is in the game for Miami. Before getting sidelined, Bridgewater had only attempted one pass, but it was an incompletion. We will update this article with more information when we have it, but for now, the rookie will unexpectedly be under center.

There have been games that Thompson was a healthy scratch, but now he is making his NFL debut. He led all quarterbacks in both passer rating and passing touchdowns in the preseason. Thompson is one of three rookie quarterbacks playing today, including Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bailey Zappe for the New England Patriots.