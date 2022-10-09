Patriots RB Damien Harris suffers a hamstring injury in Week 5 vs. Lions

Update: Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Lions.

Damien Harris (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 9, 2022

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is being evaluated for a hamstring injury. He is currently on the sidelines against the Detroit Lions. Prior to being injured, Harris had four carries for 11 yards. He added one reception for an additional yard. With Harris sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson will see an uptick in usage.

Stevenson has six carries for 58 yards with about seven minutes to go in the second quarter. He broke off a 49-yard run but couldn't extend it into a touchdown. Stevenson should see the bulk of the carries with Harris out as their third and fourth-string running backs were either declared out or are on IR.

This will be a great chance for Stevenson to show if he can handle being the lead back in this offense. There aren’t updates on if Harris will be able to return, but when we get them, we will update this article. For now, it is all Stevenson.