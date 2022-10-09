Giants vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5 in London

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers face off on Sunday morning with some breakfast football in London. The Week 5 kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET and the game will air exclusively on NFL Network.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know some of the names that will be inactive for the game and some that are in question. We will get the full list around 8 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Giants will be without wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Kadarius Toney. All three were ruled out due to injury and will show up as inactive. The team will also be missing cornerback Cordale Flott, defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Daniel Jones had been in question heading into this week, but he cleared the final injury report. Defensive end Leonard Williams is listed as questionable, but three straight limited practices suggest he should be active on Sunday.

The Packers injury report is a little cleaner. They have only three players on the final report, with safeties Adrian Amos and Tariq Carpenter and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt all listed as questionable. Amos was a DNP on Wednesday and limited on Thursday and Friday. Carpenter was limited all three days of practice. Wyatt was limited on Wednesday and then downgraded to DNP on Thursday and Friday.