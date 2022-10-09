Bears vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Chicago Bears will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of NFC North teams. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the biggest name to watch will be running back David Montgomery. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bears have yet to rule anyone officially out and only have three players on their injury report. Safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) are listed as doubtful. Running back David Montgomery is questionable with an ankle injury, but plans to play barring any pre-game setbacks, per Adam Schefter.

The Vikings will be without tight end Ben Ellefson (groin), who is the only player already ruled out for the game. Cornerback Andrew Booth (quadriceps) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Running back Dalvin Cook, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is not on the injury report for the game.