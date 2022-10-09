Steelers vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season resumes on Sunday, October 9. The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills in a battle of AFC teams. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Bills have several names to track. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have only ruled out one player as cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) will miss the game on Sunday. Safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin, hamstring) are both questionable. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Diontae Johnson both popped up on the injury report this week, but neither has a designation heading into Sunday and should play.

The Bills are big favorites in this game, despite the plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball. Cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) have all been ruled out for the game. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are all questionable for Sunday’s game.