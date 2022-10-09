Lions vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Detroit Lions will hit the road to take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but New England will be starting a rookie under center. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Lions have already ruled out wide receiver Quintez Cephus (foot), wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle), defensive tackle John Cominsky (wrist), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), tackle Matt Nelson (calf) and running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle). Guard Kayode Awosika (hamstring), linebacker Chris Board (knee), center Evan Brown (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (finger), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are all questionable to play. St. Brown is expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots have only ruled out two players in defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion). Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) are considered doubtful. Safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) are all questionable.