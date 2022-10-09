Seahawks vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Seattle Seahawks will take to the skies and travel to face the New Orleans Saints in an NFC matchup. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some notable names to look out for. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks have only ruled out one player so far, and it is wide receiver Dareke Young who has a quad injury. Cornerback Justin Coleman (calf), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee, back) and running back Kenneth Walker (shoulder) are all questionable.

The Saints will be without wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), guard Calvin Throckmorton (hip), defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and cornerback P.J. Williams (quadriceps), who have all already been ruled out. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is doubtful, while running back Alvin Kamara (rib), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), safety Marcus Maye (rib) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) are all questionable. Kamara is expected to play, per Adam Schefter.