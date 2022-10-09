Dolphins vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Miami Dolphins will head north for a divisional matchup against the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Dolphins have some key injuries to watch. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Dolphins have already ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and tight end Cethan Carter who are both dealing with concussions. Running back Salvon Ahmed (back), tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Keion Crossen (glute, shoulder), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quadricep), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), guard Robert Jones (back) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) are all questionable for Sunday’s game. Hill and Waddle are expected to be active for the game, per Ian Rapoport.

The Jets head into this game much healthier than their opponents. They ruled out tackle Max Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle). Linebacker Marcell Harris (neck) is the only player listed as questionable for New York. Running back Breece Hall and quarterback Zach Wilson had popped up on the injury report during the week, but with both logging a full practice on Friday, they are off the injury report and will play Sunday.