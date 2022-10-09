Cowboys vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Showdown. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are names to watch on both sides of the ball We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cowboys have only ruled out quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) and have tackle Jason Peters (chest) listed as doubtful. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck, shoulder), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (groin), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) and running back Tony Pollard (illness) are all listed as questionable. Lamb and Pollard are expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

The Rams will be without center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) and guard Coleman Shelton (ankle), who have all been ruled out already. Cornerback David Long (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) are both questionable. Rapp was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but didn't practice on Friday. Long was limited in practice every day this week.