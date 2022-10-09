Bengals vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, October 9. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North clash. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some big injuries to watch for both teams. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals have yet to rule anyone out. Tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle), wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are all listed as questionable. Higgins and Hurst are expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

The Ravens have already ruled out four players. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), running back Justice Hill (hamstring) and linebacker Justin Houston (groin) will all miss Sunday night’s game. Cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle, not injury related - resting player) are both questionable for the game.