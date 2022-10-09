Tyreek Hill is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 5 inactives and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Jets. Hill was listed as questionable this week due to a quadriceps injury. He popped up on the injury report on Thursday with the injury and was limited in practice that day and Friday.

Hill will be catching passes from backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this week. Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out early in the week, dealing with a concussion. Bridgewater filled in last week for Tagovailoa and targeted Hill often. He finished with 10 receptions on 14 targets for 160 yards. Hill should still be started in your fantasy football lineups for Week 5 due to the assumed target share.

Hill has the breakaway speed to pull off a touchdown out of nowhere. He also dominates short routes that can get him into space which pairs well with Bridgewater's game. Hill should be in line for his usual WR1 production this week.