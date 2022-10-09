Jaylen Waddle is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 5 inactives and Jaylen Waddle is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Jets. Waddle was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was able to log a limited participation in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Waddle has been considered a top wide receiver in fantasy football this season. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spread the ball pretty evenly between him and Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa will miss this game dealing with a concussion, so it will be backup Teddy Bridgewater under center. This is bad news for Waddle, who wasn’t on the same page as the backup last week.

Waddle finished last week’s game with only two receptions for 39 yards on five targets. Meanwhile, Hill caught 10 of his 14 targets for 160 yards. With Bridgewater starting on Sunday, I worry about the upside for Waddle. I think his floor is still high enough that you start him, but do so with lowered expectations.