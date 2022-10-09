 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

David Montgomery is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Vikings

The Bears published their Week 5 inactives report and David Montgomery is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Vikings. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the second half in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced Week 5 inactives and David Montgomery is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Montgomery was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday, but was able to log a limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

Montgomery was sidelined for last week’s game due to the injury, so it is a good sign that he is active for Week 5. An ankle injury can easily be re-aggravated, especially by a running back, so it shows confidence in the health of Montgomery that he was declared active for this game.

In the three games that he has played, Monty has totaled 35 rushing attempts for 159 yards. He has caught five of his six targets for an additional 38 yards but has yet to find the endzone this season.

The Vikings are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This is a great matchup for Montgomery to return to the field for, and should be started in your fantasy football lineups.

More From DraftKings Nation