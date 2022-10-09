David Montgomery is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears announced Week 5 inactives and David Montgomery is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Montgomery was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday, but was able to log a limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

Montgomery was sidelined for last week’s game due to the injury, so it is a good sign that he is active for Week 5. An ankle injury can easily be re-aggravated, especially by a running back, so it shows confidence in the health of Montgomery that he was declared active for this game.

In the three games that he has played, Monty has totaled 35 rushing attempts for 159 yards. He has caught five of his six targets for an additional 38 yards but has yet to find the endzone this season.

The Vikings are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This is a great matchup for Montgomery to return to the field for, and should be started in your fantasy football lineups.