Alvin Kamara is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 5 inactives and Alvin Kamara is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He was limited in practice every day this week.

Kamara has been ruled active, which means that there won’t be any lineup drama around his game status like there was last week. The Saints kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET and Kamara was a surprise snub after he was expected to play. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to be the starter for this game which could see Kamara receiving an uptick in targets in the passing game.

Kamara has only played in two games this season and has totaled 100 yards on 24 carries. He has caught five of 11 targets for an additional 19 yards through the air, which is not quite on par with his usual usage in the passing game.

For fantasy football purposes, the Seahawks are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Since Kamara has gotten the all-clear, he should be in line for a big game in Week 5 against Seattle.