Amon-Ra St. Brown is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions announced Week 5 inactives and Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New England Patriots. St. Brown was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to log a limited practice on Friday.

St. Brown missed the team’s Week 4 game due to this injury, so the fact that he is active is a good sign. He wasn’t expected to play at the beginning of the week, but the surprise limited practice on Friday went well enough that St. Brown felt comfortable playing this week. He could be on a snap count, but he remains the unquestioned WR1 for this Detroit team.

Through three games played, St. Brown has 23 receptions on 33 targets for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Before suffering the injury, he had caught six of nine targets for 73 yards in Week 3. St. Brown has seen at least nine targets in each game he has played so far this season.

The Patriots are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. St. Brown could be limited in action, but his usual high target share from quarterback Jared Goff should see him still started in your fantasy lineups. While he could underperform, if he is out there, Goff will likely force him the ball, which should help him retain a high floor.