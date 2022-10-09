Chargers vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns face off Sunday afternoon in Week 5 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 47.5.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we’ve got an early handle on some definite inactives and potential inactives. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) are both listed as questionable. We have not seen Sunday morning reports on either of those players. Hopkins was limited all week while Palmer was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but then upgraded to full on Friday.

The Browns are in fairly good shape from a health perspective with only two players on their final report. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan is dealing with a hamstring and Jadeveon Clowney has an ankle injury, and both players are questionable for the game. Myles Garrett is expected back in the lineup after he missed last week following a car accident.