Falcons vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Falcons-Bucs inactives

Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Jared Bernhardt, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, EDGE DeAngelo Malone

Bucs: WR Julio Jones, QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, S Logan Ryan, WR Deven Thompkins, TE Cameron Brate, DL Akiem Hicks

Game day late morning update: Julio Jones is expected to miss Sunday’s game while Russell Gage is expected to play, per Jeff Darlington.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Week 5, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bucs are a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 46.

We don’t have the official inactives reports yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Tampa in particular has several names on which we’re waiting for formal confirmation. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Falcons are in mostly good shape from a health perspective, but the one name missing is a big one. Tight end Kyle Pitts has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury, so we’ll see him on the inactives list later this morning.

The Bucs have a host of injuries to sort through. They’ll be without tight end Cameron Brate, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and safety Logan Ryan, all of whom have been ruled out due to injury. Tampa has three players listed as questionable for the game, all of them at the wide receiver position. Julio Jones has a knee injury, Breshad Perriman has knee and hamstring issues, and Russell Gage has a back injury that resulted in a Saturday downgrade to questionable. Gate is expected to play, but Jones is a bit more of a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport.