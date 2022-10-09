Titans vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Titans-Commanders inactives

Titans: DB Ugo Amadi, S Amani Hooker, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Joe Jones, OLB Bud Dupree, G Nate Davis, OLB Ola Adeniyi

Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson, TE Logan Thomas, OT Sam Cosmi, LB David Mayo, DB Percey Butler, QB Sam Howell, CB Tariq Castro-Fields

UPDATE: The Commanders have ruled Logan Thomas OUT after pre-game warmups, per Ian Rapoport.

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders square off Sunday afternoon in Maryland with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Titans come into the game as a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after opening at 2.5. The total sits at 43.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Titans in particular already know most of their inactives. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans have a busy injury report this week. They’ve already ruled out six players with injuries, so their inactives report is just about set. The group includes LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), WR Treylon Burks (toe), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion), and LB Joseph Jones (knee). They also have three players listed as questionable, including G Nate Davis (knee, foot), CB Caleb Farley (knee), and CB Lonnie Johnson (illness).

The Commanders are dealing with their own share of injury woes. They’ve ruled out S Percy Butler (quadricep), T Samuel Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), and LB Milo Eifler (hamstring). LB David Mayo (hamstring) and TE Logan Thomas (calf) are both listed as questionable, and Thomas is considered a “true game-time decision” with his pre-game workout determining his availability, per Ian Rapoport.