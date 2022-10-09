Texans vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

Texans-Jaguars inactives

Texans: TE Brevin Jordan, WR Chris Moore, DE Jonathan Greenard, LB Blake Cashman, DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris

Jaguars: DT Foley Fatukasi, WR Kendric Pryor, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans in Week 5 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville is a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 43.5

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a few names we know will be unavailable today. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Texans have ruled out LB Blake Cashman (concussion), T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), and WR Chris Moore (hip). They also downgraded DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) to out on Saturday. LB Jake Hansen is questionable with an ankle injury, but likely won’t be listed as inactive for the game.

The Jaguars will be without DT Folorunso Fatukasi, who was already ruled out with a quadricep injury. They have three players listed as questionable including LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle), WR Zay Jones (ankle), and G Cole Van Lanen (hamstring). Jones is expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport.