49ers vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers square off Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The 49ers are a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 40.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams have quite a few players we already know will be inactive. We will get the full list around 2:35 .m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers don’t have any questions on the injury list heading into the game because they already know who will be out. On Friday, the team ruled out DE Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Colton McKivitz (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and T Trent Williams (ankle). Armstead may end up on injured reserve, but most or all of this group will make up the team’s Week 5 inactives.

The Panthers have ruled out three players, which means WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), TE Stephen Sullivan (back), and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) will be inactive this afternoon. They also have three players with a questionable designation, including DE Marquis Haynes (knee), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and S Xavier Woods (hamstring). There’s been no word on game day yet on their respective statuses.