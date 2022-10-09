Eagles vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles travel west to put their undefeated record on the line against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite with the point total installed at 48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams have some definite inactives and several question marks. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Eagles will be without kicker Jake Elliott, linebacker Patrick Johnson, and cornerback Avonte Maddox, all of whom were ruled out on Friday. Offensive tackle Jordan Mailate is doubtful with a shoulder injury, which suggests we’ll see him on the inactives list. Linebacker Kyron Johnson (concussion) and running back Boston Scott (rib) are both questionable with no game-day updates yet.

The Cardinals will be without guard Max Garcia, defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, kicker Matt Prater, and linebacker Nick Vigil. All three were ruled out on Friday. Similar to Philadelphia, Arizona has listed center Rodney Hudson as doubtful with a knee injury, so he will likely be inactive. Their questionable list includes offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring), wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), and guard Justin Pugh (elbow). Moore is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.