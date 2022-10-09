 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julio Jones is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Falcons

The Bucs published their Week 5 inactives report and Julio Jones is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Falcons. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room at halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 5 inactives and Julio Jones is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was able to log a limited practice every day this week but isn't able to play after testing the injury during pregame warmups.

If you were hyped for a possible Jones revenge game against his original team, I’ve got bad news for you. After being hopeful to suit up, Jones was ruled inactive when the final injury report came out before the game.

Jones’ tenure with the Bucs hasn’t gone as planned. It looked like it was going to be a match made in heaven when he had three receptions on five targets for 69 yards in Week 1. Jones suffered the injury in Week 2 and only had one reception for seven yards before getting hurt. He was close to playing this week, so hopefully, we will see him back on the field next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

