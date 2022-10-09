Russell Gage is ACTIVE or Week 5 vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 5 inactives and Russell Gage is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Gage was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury. He was limited every day this week in practice but felt good enough in warmups to give it a go today.

Gage is active for his revenge game against his former team. The wideout spent the first four seasons of his career with the Falcons before signing with Tampa Bay in free agency. Gage has played in all four games this season and has shown potential while playing with Tom Brady. He has caught 21 of his 25 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown this season.

Gage will serve as the WR for the Bucs' offense as teammate Julio Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. He will still be third or potentially fourth regarding targets from Brady. This limits his upside, and he should only be used as a flex play in deeper fantasy football leagues. If you are desperate, you can flex him in other leagues if you're hoping for the revenge game narrative.