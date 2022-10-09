Robbie Gould suffers injury on kickoff in Week 5 vs. Panthers, will not return to game

UPDATE: The 49ers went for two after a touchdown, but the conversion was called back due to a penalty. That moved them to the 15 and so Mitch Wishnowsky went out to attempt the extra point. Wishnowsky normally serves as the holder, so we got to see fullback Kyle Juszczyk move into the holder rule. None of it went well.

49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky with the extra point attempt (with Kyle Juszczyk holding) pic.twitter.com/djvhTqQItF — @ (@FTBeard7) October 9, 2022

UPDATE: The 49ers have ruled Gould OUT for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The San Francisco 49ers scored a big touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of their Week 5 matchup, but it may have followed with a costly injury. On the ensuing kickoff, Panthers returner Raheem Blackshear bulldozed Robbie Gould on the return.

Gould limped off the field and went to work with the trainers. It was a clean hit by Blackshear, but it left Gould shaken up.

Robbie Gould got smacked, limped off the field pic.twitter.com/WejBk4gFlY — Ted Buddwell (@TedBuddy8) October 9, 2022

Mitch Wishnowsky can handle kickoffs and would likely take over if Gould can’t handle extra points or field goals the rest of the game.