Robbie Gould suffers injury on kickoff in Week 5 vs. Panthers, will not return to game

Robbie Gould suffered an injury after Panthers returner Raheem Blackshear ran over him in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a PAT during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on October 3, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

UPDATE: The 49ers went for two after a touchdown, but the conversion was called back due to a penalty. That moved them to the 15 and so Mitch Wishnowsky went out to attempt the extra point. Wishnowsky normally serves as the holder, so we got to see fullback Kyle Juszczyk move into the holder rule. None of it went well.

UPDATE: The 49ers have ruled Gould OUT for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The San Francisco 49ers scored a big touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of their Week 5 matchup, but it may have followed with a costly injury. On the ensuing kickoff, Panthers returner Raheem Blackshear bulldozed Robbie Gould on the return.

Gould limped off the field and went to work with the trainers. It was a clean hit by Blackshear, but it left Gould shaken up.

Mitch Wishnowsky can handle kickoffs and would likely take over if Gould can’t handle extra points or field goals the rest of the game.

