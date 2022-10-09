 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rashaad Penny carted to locker room in Week 5 vs. Saints

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered an injury in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 2, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Update: Penny is doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Update: It appears that Penny may have suffered a serious injury. He was carted to the locker room and was seen hanging his head on the bench as teammates offered their support. This is rarely a good sign.

The Seattle Seahawks may be down a running back in their game against the New Orleans Saints today. Running back Rashaad Penny potentially suffered a lower leg injury in the game. He was able to make it to the sideline but had to be helped to the bench by teammates to get checked out by trainers.

Penny had eight carries for 54 yards before getting hurt. He wasn't targeted in the passing game, but that isn't strange for this offense. With Penny sidelined, the rookie Kenneth Walker III figures to be the lead running back. Walker has three carries for seven yards. This will be a prime opportunity for him to show what he can do with more snaps.

