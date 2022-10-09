Rashaad Penny carted to locker room in Week 5 vs. Saints

Update: Penny is doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Per the Seahawks, it's an ankle injury for Rashaad Penny and he's doubtful to return. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 9, 2022

Update: It appears that Penny may have suffered a serious injury. He was carted to the locker room and was seen hanging his head on the bench as teammates offered their support. This is rarely a good sign.

The Seattle Seahawks may be down a running back in their game against the New Orleans Saints today. Running back Rashaad Penny potentially suffered a lower leg injury in the game. He was able to make it to the sideline but had to be helped to the bench by teammates to get checked out by trainers.

Rashaad Penny looks like he's in a lot of discomfort on the sideline after that run. Had to be helped onto the bench with someone on either side of him. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 9, 2022

Penny had eight carries for 54 yards before getting hurt. He wasn't targeted in the passing game, but that isn't strange for this offense. With Penny sidelined, the rookie Kenneth Walker III figures to be the lead running back. Walker has three carries for seven yards. This will be a prime opportunity for him to show what he can do with more snaps.