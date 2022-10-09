49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa misses drive, suffers groin injury in Week 5 vs. Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers will have to finish off the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 without edge rusher Nick Bosa. The star pass rusher has been ruled out in the third quarter due to a groin injury. He had one tackle prior to the injury.

Bosa met with trainers while missing a drive that resulted in a Panthers touchdown. He didn’t go to the locker room and was subsequently seen walking around talking with teammates. However, he did not have his helmet with him and before long the word came that he was not returning to the game.

Bosa entered the game with a league-leading six sacks. He’s been making his case for Defensive Player of the Year, but now could miss some time. Samson Ebukam has been a solid presence on the other side with three sacks, but if Bosa misses any time, it will be interesting to see if defenses focus more on him. Charles Omenihu and draft pick Drake Jackson could see more playing time if Bosa misses action.

The 49ers travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 6.