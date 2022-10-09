Saints WR Chris Olave suffers head injury in Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Update: Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

Chris Olave (concussion) is out for the rest of the game. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 9, 2022

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary head injury in today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He scored a touchdown but hit the ground really hard. Replay showed that he might have been knocked unconscious with the hit, and he is being examined for a head injury.

Oh no. Chris Olave. Looked like he got knocked unconscious by the ground as he was getting wrestled to the ground. Walked off with trainers. — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) October 9, 2022

Olave was able to walk off with trainers under his own power, but he is questionable to return. The NFL has increased its conclusion protocols starting this week. While we will have to wait and see what happens with his status, I’d say he is likely done for the day.

Olave has 21 receptions for 36 targets for 335 yards and a touchdown through the first four games. Before exiting this game with the injury, Olave had caught four passes for 54 yards and a score. The rookie wide receiver has taken steps forward this season, and it hasn't mattered who is under center throwing him the ball. We will update this article when we know more about his status.