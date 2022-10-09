 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints WR Chris Olave suffers head injury in Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Saints WR Chris Olave suffered a head injury in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Update: Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary head injury in today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He scored a touchdown but hit the ground really hard. Replay showed that he might have been knocked unconscious with the hit, and he is being examined for a head injury.

Olave was able to walk off with trainers under his own power, but he is questionable to return. The NFL has increased its conclusion protocols starting this week. While we will have to wait and see what happens with his status, I’d say he is likely done for the day.

Olave has 21 receptions for 36 targets for 335 yards and a touchdown through the first four games. Before exiting this game with the injury, Olave had caught four passes for 54 yards and a score. The rookie wide receiver has taken steps forward this season, and it hasn't mattered who is under center throwing him the ball. We will update this article when we know more about his status.

More From DraftKings Nation