Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz returns in Week 5 vs. Rams after aggravating knee injury

Update: Schultz has returned to Sunday’s game.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schlutz has aggravated his knee injury in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams and is questionable to return to the contest, according to the broadcast. Schlutz is a key member of this Dallas offense, although the return of Michael Gallup does limit the tight end’s potential impact.

Status alert: Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) October 9, 2022

Schultz missed Week 3 against the New York Giants with a knee issue, and he had no receptions in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders in his return. The Cowboys are dealing with some big injuries offensively, so Schultz is just another name on that list for Dallas at this point. The Cowboys have done well in the run game in Week 5 against the Rams so far, so I’d expect them to lean on that area more. If Schultz doesn’t return, look for Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot to take the snaps at tight end.