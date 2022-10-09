 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Conner questionable with ribs injury in Week 5 vs. Eagles

Cardinals RB suffered an injury in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the first half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Update: James Conner is questionable to return with a ribs injury. Eno Benjamin and Darrell Williams will split work while he’s out.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner walked to the locker room just before halftime, which might not seem too bad, but the Cardinals were at the goal line at the time. Conner has been dealing with an ankle injury. at this point we don’t have any more reports on the exact nature of his injury, so we’ll likely need to wait until the Cardinals come out of the locker room for the 2nd half.

More From DraftKings Nation