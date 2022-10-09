James Conner questionable with ribs injury in Week 5 vs. Eagles

Update: James Conner is questionable to return with a ribs injury. Eno Benjamin and Darrell Williams will split work while he’s out.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner walked to the locker room just before halftime, which might not seem too bad, but the Cardinals were at the goal line at the time. Conner has been dealing with an ankle injury. at this point we don’t have any more reports on the exact nature of his injury, so we’ll likely need to wait until the Cardinals come out of the locker room for the 2nd half.