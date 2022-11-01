D’Andre Swift still ‘not back’ heading into Week 9 vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are coming off a bad loss to the Miami Dolphins. They scored 27 points in the first half, which was great to see, but then didn't score any points in the second half and wound up losing 31-27. Running back D’Andre Swift was able to return from injury after a full week of practices for the first time since Week 3. He finished Sunday’s game with five carries for six yards and five receptions for 21 yards with a touchdown.

The surprising part of this result isn’t that he was used so sparingly, it was that head coach Dan Campbell thinks he was used too much! Campbell said in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning that Swift is “not back” and thinks they should “give another one of those carries to Jamaal (Williams).” I get that you want to limit the injury potential for your star running back, but five carries feel like too few to then come out and say he needs less work.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Another full week of practice would alleviate concern for Swift because it shows he is continuing to recover from the shoulder and ankle injuries that plagued him. Based on Campbell’s comments, we could see Swift take a back seat to Williams yet again. Either way, both of these players have fantasy value going forward. Swift has the talent when he is healthy, and Williams has proved himself given the opportunities this season.