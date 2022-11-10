D.J. Moore evaluated for concussion and cleared for Week 10 vs. Falcons

Update: good news, Moore was evaluated for a concussion and cleared, per Joe Person.

Update: Moore is back on the sidelines and on the bench with the other receivers, per John Johnson.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore has been taken to the medical tent and appears to be getting evaluated for a concussion because the league spotter called down, per Darrin Gantt.

Taking DJ Moore to the medical tent. Looked like the league spotter called down for that. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 11, 2022

Moore has three receptions for 28 yards on four targets, but P.J. Walker has just 11 pass attempts, so that’s a big percentage of the targets!