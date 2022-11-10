 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.J. Moore evaluated for concussion and cleared for Week 10 vs. Falcons

D.J. Moore suffered an injury in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers blows a kiss to a fan during pregame against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Update: good news, Moore was evaluated for a concussion and cleared, per Joe Person.

Update: Moore is back on the sidelines and on the bench with the other receivers, per John Johnson.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore has been taken to the medical tent and appears to be getting evaluated for a concussion because the league spotter called down, per Darrin Gantt.

Moore has three receptions for 28 yards on four targets, but P.J. Walker has just 11 pass attempts, so that’s a big percentage of the targets!

