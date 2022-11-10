Matt Ryan returns to practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts just went through a whirlwind of chance, which started with the team demoting QB Matt Ryan and elevating Sam Ehlinger to the starting role. Then, not long after, the Colts let head coach Frank Reich go and brought in former player Jeff Saturday as the interim coach.

The demotion for Ryan was permanent, so much so that Nick Foles was the official backup and Ryans wasn’t even practicing. He did have a shoulder injury, but it sounded like he would have played through that injury if he were still the starter. But, Ryan has returned to practice this week, per Joel Erickson.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

What does this mean? Well, for this week, probably nothing, as Ehlinger is the starter and has been practicing at such as fart as we can see. But, the team could be rethinking the Ehlinger decision and Ryans might have a shot to take the job back after two bad starts by the second-year QB. Ryan is worth taking a look at in deep 2QB leagues.