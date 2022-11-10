 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers returns to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10 vs. Cowboys

We break down the news that Aaron Rodgers has a right thumb injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are having a down year. While they are in second place in the NFC North, they only have a 3-6 record. Green Bay is heading into an important NFC showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. As the Packers prepare for the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been limited with a thumb injury. It is on his throwing hand, and he didn’t practice on Wednesday. He was upgraded to a limited practice participation on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Rodgers has completed 64.7% of his passes this year for 2,091 yards. He has thrown 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Green Bay offense has lacked consistent pass catchers and has been riddled with injuries. Rodgers hasn’t been fantasy relevant this season because of this. Even if he is active, you aren't going to play him against the Dallas defense.

If Rodgers is inactive, then you will downgrade guys like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Robert Tonyan. In turn, you will upgrade the running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

