Aaron Rodgers returns to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 10 vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are having a down year. While they are in second place in the NFC North, they only have a 3-6 record. Green Bay is heading into an important NFC showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. As the Packers prepare for the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been limited with a thumb injury. It is on his throwing hand, and he didn’t practice on Wednesday. He was upgraded to a limited practice participation on Thursday.

Several changes to the M.A.S.H. unit that is the Packers injury report - including Rashan Gary (team leader in sacks and No. 3 in the NFL in QB pressures) being moved to injured reserve.



Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Rodgers has completed 64.7% of his passes this year for 2,091 yards. He has thrown 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Green Bay offense has lacked consistent pass catchers and has been riddled with injuries. Rodgers hasn’t been fantasy relevant this season because of this. Even if he is active, you aren't going to play him against the Dallas defense.

If Rodgers is inactive, then you will downgrade guys like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Robert Tonyan. In turn, you will upgrade the running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.