Jarvis Landry injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Steelers

The New Orleans Saints lost Michael Thomas to a toe injury and have been without Jarvis Landry since Week 4 due to an ankle injury. Landry has now gotten in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was limited last week and ended up not playing. If he can get a full practice in on Friday, he should be set to return, but we’ll have to wait on that information.

With Thomas and Landry out Chris Olave has been the No. 1 receiver and really was even with them playing. But, Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith have been the replacements for Landry and Thomas.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

At this point, Chris Olave is the most trustworthy fantasy option for the pass-catchers. Landry could get back into being a decent start, but I’d like to see him get some targets first. If he doesn’t play, Callaway gets the start, but hasn’t done enough to use in fantasy.