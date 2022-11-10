Jahan Dotson returns to practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders hope they can get rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson back for this week’s Monday Night Football game. Dotson took a good first step toward that, as he is practicing today, per John Keim. Dotson appeared to be close to returning a couple weeks ago, but tweaked his hamstring injury in practice and hasn’t returned until this Thursday.

The fact that he was able to return on Thursday for a MNF game is a good sign. Now to get him through the week without any setbacks.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Dotson was a touchdown machine early in the season before his injury, but that was with Carson Wentz and his overall target numbers weren’t off the charts. He was likely lucky to get those scores bunched together like that. But there’s no doubt he’s a starter and has proven his worth. We’ll see if he can get a connection going with Taylor Heinicke, but until we do, it might be best to not start him in fantasy.