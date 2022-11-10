Report: KJ Hamler not playing in Week 10 vs. Titans

Thursday Update: Hamler is not playing this weekend, per reports.

#Broncos KJ Hamler not playing this weekend, per source. Big loss for Denver. It was a good matchup for #Broncos given Titans’ issues in middle of field vs slot receivers. Hamler hurt hamstring in practice on Wednesday. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 10, 2022

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye week and will take on the Tennessee Titans this week. The Broncos were hoping that they could right the ship during the extra week of prep, but it could be hard as they are still dealing with injuries. Wide receiver KJ Hamler is reported to have aggravated his hamstring injury during the bye week and is in question to play this week.

Just as #broncos WR K.J. Hamler was expected to start increasing his snaps coming out of the bye week, Hamler suffered a hamstring injury in practice yesterday. Nathaniel Hackett says the team is still evaluating the severity of injury. He won't practice today. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 10, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Hamler has largely been overlooked in the Denver offense. He has only been targeted 14 times through seven games. Hamler has seven receptions for 165 yards and no touchdowns. He hasn’t retained fantasy football relevance for quite some time, so if he is active or inactive it shouldn’t affect your lineups in Week 10. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the only two pass catchers on the Broncos that should be cracking your wide receiver spot in your fantasy lineup.