Report: KJ Hamler not playing in Week 10 vs. Titans

We break down the news that KJ Hamler has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
KJ Hamler #1 of the Denver Broncos reacts as he walks off the field after a failed fourth down play against the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Thursday Update: Hamler is not playing this weekend, per reports.

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye week and will take on the Tennessee Titans this week. The Broncos were hoping that they could right the ship during the extra week of prep, but it could be hard as they are still dealing with injuries. Wide receiver KJ Hamler is reported to have aggravated his hamstring injury during the bye week and is in question to play this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Hamler has largely been overlooked in the Denver offense. He has only been targeted 14 times through seven games. Hamler has seven receptions for 165 yards and no touchdowns. He hasn’t retained fantasy football relevance for quite some time, so if he is active or inactive it shouldn’t affect your lineups in Week 10. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the only two pass catchers on the Broncos that should be cracking your wide receiver spot in your fantasy lineup.

