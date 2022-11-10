Hunter Renfrow to go on I.R. for oblique injury ahead of Week 10 vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders got a double dose of bad news on Thursday, as both Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller have been placed on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter. They will now miss at least four games each. Renfrow is dealing with an oblique injury, which will sideline him as the set to face the Colts.

Renfrow hasn’t been playing up to his usual standards due to injuries and the addition of Davante Adams, but his loss will be felt.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

For fantasy, Keelan Cole saw the biggest increase in snaps when Renfrow missed due to a concussion and he will likely step back in that role again. Mack Collins and Foster Moreau would also likely see a bump in targets.