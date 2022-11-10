Falcons vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 10

We have made it to the start of Week 10 of the NFL season. This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the Atlanta Falcons flying north to take on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South battle. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some important names that are questionable. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Falcons only have four players on their injury report. Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), S Erik Harris (foot), C Matt Hennessy (knee) and CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Left tackle Jake Matthews was in Atlanta this afternoon for the birth of his son but is still expected to make it to Charlotte in plenty of time to play in tonight’s game.

The Panthers will be without S Juston Burris (concussion) and WR Rashard Higgins (illness). Running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), DT Matt Ioannidis (back), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), and T Taylor Moton (elbow) are all questionable, and the players whose status we await.