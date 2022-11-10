Steelers place K Chris Boswell on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that their bye week can change the course of their season. They head into a Week 10 matchup with the New Orleans Saints with a 2-6 record, and they are in fourth place in the AFC North. As the team goes into its second half of the season, they will do so without kicker Chris Boswell. He has been dealing with a groin injury and will need extra time to recover.

Steelers placed K Chris Boswell on injured reserve, meaning he’s out at least the next four weeks. Matthew Wright is the Steelers’ new kicker. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Boswell had made 12 of his 16 field goal attempts in seven games this year. He made all nine of his extra points and helped the Steelers to their Week 1 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, the Steelers offense has been in shambles, and they haven’t found their footing. This hasn’t led to more opportunities for Boswell, but if they can find a spark coming out of the bye week, it could in the future.

For now, the Steelers have signed Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, and he will have to be active for the team for at least the next three weeks per league rules.