Chuba Hubbard is active for Week 10 vs. Falcons

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 10 inactives and Chuba Hubbard is officially active for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard had been questionable due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Monday but was able to log a full participation in both Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices.

The last time we saw Hubbard he was the starting running back for the Panthers after the team had traded away running back Christian McCaffrey. He was splitting carries with D’Onta Foreman, but both had fantasy-relevant games. Foreman has solidified himself as the starter with two solid performances. With Hubbard active, we will see how he splits carries with Foreman.

With both of the running backs being active, you have some lineup choices to make. Foreman should certainly be in your lineup after he dominated the Falcons two weeks ago. There should be enough work that Hubbard could have a fantasy-relevant day, and he could be started in deeper leagues if you need him.