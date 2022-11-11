 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyren Williams elevated to roster for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

We break down the news that Kyren Williams has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams hands off the football to running back Kyren Williams #23 during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Their offense has been underperforming all season, but they may be getting a spark in the backfield. Rookie running back Kyren Williams is set to be activated off of IR ahead of this weekend’s games. Williams has been sidelined all year with an ankle injury and has yet to make his NFL debut.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

We don’t really know how Los Angeles plans to roll out the usage between Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers and Willians. There are only four teams on bye this week, so you would have to be in a pretty deep league to risk playing him in his first career game after coming off of IR. But, the team is high on him and there is room for him to become the lead back. If he’s available, he could be worth a pick up.

