Kyren Williams elevated to roster for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Their offense has been underperforming all season, but they may be getting a spark in the backfield. Rookie running back Kyren Williams is set to be activated off of IR ahead of this weekend’s games. Williams has been sidelined all year with an ankle injury and has yet to make his NFL debut.

G Coleman Shelton will not be on the injury report and will play on Sunday, Sean McVay said. The Rams will add RB Kyren Williams to the active roster and he will also play on Sunday. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 11, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

We don’t really know how Los Angeles plans to roll out the usage between Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers and Willians. There are only four teams on bye this week, so you would have to be in a pretty deep league to risk playing him in his first career game after coming off of IR. But, the team is high on him and there is room for him to become the lead back. If he’s available, he could be worth a pick up.