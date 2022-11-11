Cameron Brate questionable for Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Week 10 of the NFL season will feature another international game. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Bucs knew they would be without a few players because they didn’t travel with the team overseas. Tampa Bay only has one player listed on their final injury report. Tight end Cameron Brate continues to deal with injuries this season and is listed as questionable with a neck injury.

Final injury report for Bucs and Seahawks. Of the players who traveled with Tampa Bay, only Cam Brate is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/7YiB972rLn — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 11, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Brate has played in only five games this season. While quarterback Tom Brady has played with some prolific tight ends in his day, Brate hasn’t been able to get on the same page with Brady. Brate only has 13 receptions on 22 targets for 114 yards in the games that he has played. As you are looking to make a playoff push, Brate is too risky of a fantasy football play, even if he is active, so leave him on your bench.