Injury report for Seahawks vs. Bucs in Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 10. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich, German and will air on NFL Network. The Bucs are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under is sitting at 44.5.

This will be the first time the NFL has played a regular season game in Germany, and the travel records make it a bit easier to know what the teams are planning. The Bucs traveled without linebacker JJ Russell, wide receiver Russell Gage, and guard Luke Goedeke due to injury. All three have been ruled out and will be inactive.

The biggest piece of news for the Seahawks is that cornerback Tre Brown will remain on the PUP list. He returned to practice but remains on the list and thus does not appear on the injury report. They also get Marquise Goodwin back after he missed last week with a groin injury.

Seahawks injury report: Week 10

Out

LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee)

Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin)

Bucs injury report: Week 10

Out

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

OG Luke Goedeke (foot)

LB J.J. Russell (hamstring)

Questionable

TE Cameron Brate (Neck)

Fantasy football impact

Mike Evans is banged up but came off the injury report and is good to go heading into game day. With Russell Gage out for the game game, Scotty Miller could be an intriguing flex flier for a second straight week. Cameron Brate is questionable, but he was a full participant all week, so he should be good to go on Sunday. The bigger question is what his workload looks like with the recent emergence of Cade Otton.

Marquise Goodwin had a two-touchdown performance in Week 7 before a quieter four-reception, 33-yard performance in Week 8. He’s a lottery ticket at best right now.