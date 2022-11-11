Injury report for Vikings vs. Bills in Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills square off in a Week 10 matchup that could very well be a Super Bowl preview. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and will air on FOX. The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 43.5.

The Bills sit in first place in the AFC standings while the Vikings are in second place overall in the NFC. Buffalo is coming off a bit of a surprise loss to the Jets, but maintain an edge overall. The Vikings beat the Commanders and are going to cruise to the NFC North title.

There is one huge question for this matchup and it’s the status of Josh Allen. He sprained his throwing arm elbow, injuring the UCL. He is listed as questionable, but he has gotten little practice in. He was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, while on Friday, he was only seen leaving the field in his practice clothing. It could have been for show, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out.

It’s worth noting that Adam Thielen was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and was removed from the final injury report.

Vikings injury report: Week 10

Out

CB Cam Dantzler Sr. (ankle)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Questionable

Bills injury report: Week 10

Out

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Doubtful

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

Questionable

QB Josh Allen (right elbow)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

Fantasy football impact

If Allen does not play, Case Keenum takes over as the starter. That’s a downgrade to the entire Bills roster of skill position players. Stefon Diggs retains his starting value, but everybody else becomes a questionable play. There’s value in Devin Singletary and Gabe Davis, but their floors and ceilings both come down a good deal. Consider your other options if Allen does not play.